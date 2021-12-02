Sharks’ clash with Saracens called off due to Omicron variant
Durban — The fall-out from the addition of South Africa to the UK’s travel red list continues, with the juicy encounter between the Sharks and Saracens in London in January called off.
The Sharks just last week announced that a friendly fixture against the English Premiership side would take place at the StoneX Stadium in London on January 15 as the relations between the two teams grows stronger, but both parties have subsequently seen the writing on the wall as the world’s Covid-19 situation deteriorates once more.
A joint statement said: “It is with regret that we confirm that the match between Saracens and the Sharks on 15 January 2022 has been cancelled.
“With recent developments regarding the Omicron variant, the uncertainty around international travel that lies ahead and the timeframes in which we are operating in, both teams have made the decision in the best interests of safety.
“Saracens and the Sharks share a commitment to grow the game and make a significant contribution to their respective communities, so will continue to communicate, share knowledge and look for opportunities to reschedule the game and work together in the future.”
IOL Sport