Sharks’ clash with Saracens called off due to Omicron variant

Durban — The fall-out from the addition of South Africa to the UK’s travel red list continues, with the juicy encounter between the Sharks and Saracens in London in January called off.

The Sharks just last week announced that a friendly fixture against the English Premiership side would take place at the StoneX Stadium in London on January 15 as the relations between the two teams grows stronger, but both parties have subsequently seen the writing on the wall as the world’s Covid-19 situation deteriorates once more.