Sharks in a battle with Stormers to keep Aphelele Fassi in Durban

Durban - The Sharks have a fight on their hands to keep star fullback Aphelele Fassi in their ranks, with the Stormers known to have him in their sights when he comes off contract at the end of this year. The 25-year-old has been at the Sharks since he finished school at Dale College in King Williams Town in 2017, but could be in the market for a change in scenery in December.

It is known that Stormers coach John Dobson is keen on adding Fassi’s brilliant attacking skills to his already potent backline. Fassi, however, is on the books of Roc Nation, the American sports marketing giants, and with their affiliation with the Sharks, they are unlikely to steer him in the direction of their arch-rivals from the Cape.

Fassi is currently in fine form for the Sharks after making a comeback from a long-term injury, and it is evident that he has brushed up on the weaknesses in his game that cost him his place in the Springbok squad last year.

Fassi missed some tackles in the Boks' historic first-ever loss to Wales in Bloemfontein, and was released back to the Sharks with a clear message from coach Jacques Nienaber to rectify his defence issues and to also work on his kicking game. In a recent interview, Fassi said he had taken the criticism to heart and worked hard on improving. Fassi added that he desperately wants to reclaim a place in the Boks for the upcoming World Cup in France.

