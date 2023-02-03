Sharks make front row change for Stormers clash

Durban - The Sharks team to play the Stormers in Durban on Saturday has been shorn of a few more Springboks due to resting protocols but the majority that spectacularly beat Edinburgh last week remains. In fact, it is pretty much only the front row that has changed, with Ntuthuko Mchunu replacing Ox Nche and Carlü Sadie coming in for Thomas du Toit.

The rest of the pack that served the team so well last week continues, with the second and back rows intact, and Phepsi Buthelezi again captaining the team. There is an enforced change at scrumhalf because of injury to on-fire Grant Williams and with Jaden Hendrikse on Springbok rest, this is a department where the Sharks are thin on the ground. Cameron Wright will start and youngster Bradley Davids will be the cover. ALSO READ: Aphelele Fassi has his sights set on Springbok return and World Cup dream

The other change to the backline sees Rohan Janse van Rensburg at inside centre after compassionate leave, with Ben Tapuai shifting to outside centre in place of Francois Venter. Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi and Man of the Match in last week’s defeat of Edinburgh said that his team is in a good space ahead of this big home match. “We’ve taken a lot of energy out of that game,” he admitted. “There was massive character shown by the boys and we’re very proud of that. I could see on the training pitch this week that there’s a lot of belief and energy in the group. From a defensive point of view, that win was positive and it’s something we want to continue to grow.

ALSO READ: It’s a win-win if you help Sharks players bag Champions Cup top award “Coastal derbies are always special, we know the style of play the Stormers want to play, we know the threats they bring in terms of the breakdown and the set-piece.” Sharks – 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Marnus Potgieter, 13 Ben Tapuai, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi (capt), 7 Henco Venter, 6 James Venter, 5 Gerbrandt Grobler, 4 Hyron Andrews, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu.

