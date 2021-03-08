Sharks make minimal changes for Cheetahs clash

DURBAN - Former Western Province youngster Jordan Chait will enjoy a run-on debut for the Sharks at flyhalf when the Durbanites visit the Cheetahs on Wednesday for a Preparation Series match, with coach Sean Everitt exploring his options in the key position.

Curwin Bosch is obviously the No 1 choice at 10 and last week Everitt looked at Manie Libbok in the position against Griquas, after the latter had spent most of last season at fullback for the injured Apehele Fassi.

Libbok was impressive in the victory over the Kimberley team and now the coach wants to see how Chait goes.

Centre Jeremy Ward leads a team that has had minimal changes made to it from the Grqiuas game 10 days ago, with Everitt naming the same matchday 23, but making three rotational changes.

Tighthead John-Hubert Meyer gets a start in the front row as he switches with Michael Kumbirai in the only change amongst the forwards while Chait and Libbok switch places.