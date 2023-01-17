Sharks name powerful squad for Champions Cups clash against Harlequins in London

Johannesburg — Neil Powell has selected a powerful 28-man squad to travel to the Twickenham Stoop to face Harlequins in the Heineken Champions Cup this weekend in London. The squad includes the likes of Springbok Eben Etzebeth, Ntuthujo Mchunu, Ox Nche, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Siya Kolisi and Thomas du Toit amongst the forwards, while Aphelele Fassi, Curwin Bosch, Grant Williams, Jaden Hendrikse, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi and Rohan Janse van Rensburg will compliment an impressive backline unit.

Bongi Mbonambi and Boeta Chamberlain were not considered for the trip due to injury. It would seem then, that Sharks Director of Rugby Neil Powell has opted to rely on his heavy hitters on Saturday (kick-off 3pm) as they seek to secure homeground advantage during at least the Round of 16 and the quarter-finals of the tournament. “There’s still a long way to go in this competition, but our current focus is on Harlequins in London, where we know the conditions will be different to what we played in against Bordeaux,” Powell explained.

“We want to be successful in this tournament and see how far we can go and give ourselves the best opportunity to try and get into the final. But our primary focus is on this Harlequins game, hopefully it’s a good outing for us and that we can get some more points to secure a home knock-out game at Hollywoodbets Kings Park.” The Sharks are currently second in Pool A on 14 points, one point behind group leaders Leinster. They are unbeaten after three games, including their 39-31 victory over Quins in December. Forwards: Carlu Sadie, Dan Jooste, Eben Etzebeth, Fez Mbatha, Gerbrandt Grobler, Hanru Jacobs, Hyron Andrews, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ox Nche, Phepsi Buthelezi, Remiel Hugo, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Siya Kolisi (capt), Thomas du Toit, Vincent Tshituka

Backs: Aphelele Fassi, Ben Tapuai, Cameron Wright, Curwin Bosch, Grant Williams, Jaden Hendrikse, Lionel Cronje, Lukhanyo Am, Malazole Mapimpi, MarnusPotgieter, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Thaakir Abrahams