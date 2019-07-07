Madosh Tambwe has joined the Sharks. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Sharks have snatched one of the Lions’ brightest talents in wing Madosh Tambwe, who last year famously scored four tries against the Stormers, with his hat-trick nailed with 13 minutes of the start of the game. The Zaire-born 22 year-old joins the Sharks on a two-year deal and will train with the squad on Monday ahead of Friday night’s Currie Cup opener against Griquas in Durban.

At the other end of the age spectrum, 32-year-old JP Pietersen has returned to his Jonsson Kings Park roots on a four year-deal that will see him play until the end of the 2020 Currie Cup and then take up a coaching role with the age group teams. The World Cup winning Springbok will join a coaching development program to potentially groom him as a future Sharks coach.

In another positive development, Kings No 8 Andisa Ntsila is in Durban for a two-week trial. The 25-year-old has played 49 times for the Kings.





IOL Sport