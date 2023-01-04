Durban - There is an interesting bigger picture to the departure of Siya Kolisi from the Sharks to Paris club Racing 92 and that is the revelation that the two unions are to look into the sharing of players and coaches. Sharks CEO Ed Coetzee spent a decade playing rugby in France and has maintained connections in the French rugby network, while Marco Masotti, the head of the American consortium invested in the Sharks, says he wants to have twinning agreements with clubs in the northern hemisphere which will see the sharing of personnel for mutual growth.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Sharks are already developing a strong relationship with English Premiership club Saracens and now they are branching into the French Top 14 with Racing. This is out-of-the-box thinking to try and take the Sharks brand further afield while making it stronger at home. 𝟎𝟏.𝟏𝟐.𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑@SiyaKolisi sera 𝐑𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐦𝐚𝐧 🤩



Le communiqué de presse : https://t.co/j3rmtRTygF pic.twitter.com/m64lirJpjP — Racing 92 (@racing92) January 3, 2023 A joint statement between Racing and the Sharks said the Kolisi deal is part of a broader long-term collaboration between them.

“The two clubs have come to an amicable agreement (regarding Kolisi) while they also look forward to building a mutually beneficial relationship in the future,” the statement said. “The collaboration will involve quarterly meetings of owners and management, and an exchange of ideas about player sharing, coaching expertise and branding. “Racing 92 will become part of the global network of relationships being established by the Sharks as it seeks to expand the brand in Europe and North America leading up to the 2031 Rugby World Cup.”

Story continues below Advertisement

This does sound like the cushioning of the blow of Kolisi leaving the Sharks halfway through his five-year contract, but the deal does appear to be amicable, and a vital part of the agreement is that Kolisi will see out this year’s United Rugby Championship (URC) and Heineken Champions Cup campaigns. The 31-year-old has recently been made captain and the Sharks have a genuine chance of winning the Champions Cup as long as they have the services of Kolisi and the rest of their Springboks. My statement on joining @racing92 after the 2023 Rugby World Cup. pic.twitter.com/bxR8YOkA54 — Siya Kolisi (@SiyaKolisi) January 3, 2023 All of the Springboks will be rested in February and this will hit the Sharks harder in the URC than the Champions Cup, and they would rather have it this way around considering the latter competition is arguably the world’s elite interprovincial competition.

Story continues below Advertisement

After these competitions, it is the Rugby World Cup in France and then Kolisi will move to Paris with his family to start the final chapter of his career, and the end of a World Cup campaign is a natural watershed. With the Sharks having granted him a release from his contract, Kolisi will be a grateful servant over the next few months and the Sharks know he will do his utmost to win silverware for them.