Skipper Sacha Mngomezulu calling for improvement from Junior Boks against Ireland

Cape Town - Junior Springbok flyhalf and captain, Sacha Mngomezulu has called for improvement when they face Ireland in their second pool match of the Six Nations Under-20 Summer Series in Verona, Italy, on Wednesday (kick-off 8pm). The Junior Boks kicked off their campaign with a 30-22 victory over England last Friday. It was a solid start, but the South Africans have highlighted a few areas they want some improvement in ahead of their clash with the Irish.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mngomezulu, who set up the first of five tries against England, said that they are 'training as if they lost the opener’. “Now we all know what it's like playing at this level and how small the margins are. We didn’t play too well but we won by eight points, and we are happy to take that," said Mngomezulu. “We know what's required of us to do well against Ireland and we are training as if we've lost (our first game). That hunger and desire (to eliminate mistakes) are very evident in our training.”

Mngomezulu expects the wounded Irish to come out firing on all cylinders on Wednesday night after taking a 42-21 beating at the hands of the French. “They must be disappointed with their result against France because they won all their games in the Six Nations, so they would want to rectify matters against us,” said Mngomezulu, who produced a top outing in his Stormers debut during the crunch period of the United Rugby Championship, said they will be ready on all fronts for the next challenge.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Therefore, we are putting in all the preparations to make sure we are physically and mentally ready to handle them.” On a personal note, the flyhalf said his involvement with the URC-winning Stormers, he said: “As a rugby player, these are the things you work towards and just setting new goals now is the main thing,” said Mngomezulu.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Whilst I’m with the Junior Boks, my focus is purely on being here and how we can move the team forward and what I can contribute to the team. “The campaign was an amazing experience, and the lessons I've learnt there is something I want to bring here to help my further development as a player inside a great bunch of Junior Boks.” @WynonaLouw

Story continues below Advertisement