South African rugby pioneer Dougie Dyers dies aged 79

Johannesburg — The captain of South Africa's first black team to play outside the country Dougie Dyers has died, SA Rugby announced on Tuesday. Dyers led the Proteas, with only white players allowed to feature for the Springboks due to the apartheid regime, in 1971 for games in England and the Netherlands.

Story continues below Advertisement

"As a player, 'Oom' Dougie never got the recognition that was bestowed on other of his contemporaries, but that didn't stop him from pursuing his own dreams, and after his playing days, be worked tirelessly at all levels of the game to ensure others' dreams also come true," Alexander said. "He left an immense mark on the game he loved so much – as a player, national captain, coach, selector and administrator. "He devoted his life to South African rugby, and for that I would like to honour him.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends loved ones in this very difficult time – may you find solace in the memories of 'Oom' Dougie and the knowledge that he was a true pioneer in South Africa." He was 79 years old. AFP