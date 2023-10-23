The two-time World Cup-winning Springbok an accomplished player with an illustrious career will bring his extensive knowledge and experience, albeit in a different capacity 1 November 2023.

As Director of Rugby, Steyn will be responsible for actively promoting Cheetah rugby in our schools and developing a junior pipeline for our future Cheetah players. He will oversee rugby operations, contributing to the team’s strategy, player development, and the pursuit of excellence on and off the field.

Steyn expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, saying, “I am excited to step into this new role. My initial focus will be to actively promote Cheetah rugby at school and junior level. I look forward to working closely with MJ Smith (COO) to elevate the rugby program and build on the proud history of the Toyota Cheetahs.”

Ross van Reenen, CEO of the Toyota Cheetahs, also shared his thoughts on the appointment, stating, “I’m delighted that Frans accepted the offer to remain to serve the Toyota Cheetahs. Frans Steyn is an iconic figure in world rugby, and we are extremely fortunate to have him in our fold. His rugby expertise and passion for the game align perfectly with our vision for the Toyota Cheetahs. We believe he will help reinvent and re-establish the Toyota Cheetahs as a force to be reckoned with.”