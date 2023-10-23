Frans Steyn has been named as the new director of Rugby at the Toyota Cheetahs.
The two-time World Cup-winning Springbok an accomplished player with an illustrious career will bring his extensive knowledge and experience, albeit in a different capacity 1 November 2023.
As Director of Rugby, Steyn will be responsible for actively promoting Cheetah rugby in our schools and developing a junior pipeline for our future Cheetah players. He will oversee rugby operations, contributing to the team’s strategy, player development, and the pursuit of excellence on and off the field.
Steyn expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, saying, “I am excited to step into this new role. My initial focus will be to actively promote Cheetah rugby at school and junior level. I look forward to working closely with MJ Smith (COO) to elevate the rugby program and build on the proud history of the Toyota Cheetahs.”
Frans Steyn appointed as Toyota Cheetahs Director of Rugby@ToyotaSA https://t.co/u5GrkljJ16— Toyota Cheetahs (@CheetahsRugby) October 22, 2023
Ross van Reenen, CEO of the Toyota Cheetahs, also shared his thoughts on the appointment, stating, “I’m delighted that Frans accepted the offer to remain to serve the Toyota Cheetahs. Frans Steyn is an iconic figure in world rugby, and we are extremely fortunate to have him in our fold. His rugby expertise and passion for the game align perfectly with our vision for the Toyota Cheetahs. We believe he will help reinvent and re-establish the Toyota Cheetahs as a force to be reckoned with.”
Steyn was known as one of the most versatile players in world rugby, playing at flyhalf, centre and fullback. His playing career included Rugby World Cup victories in 2007 and 2019 with the Boks. He also had a successful club career both in South Africa (Sharks, Toyota Cheetahs) and overseas (Racing Metro 92, Toshiba Brave Lupus, Montpellier).
He represented the Toyota Cheetahs in 28 matches. His last match was for the Cheetahs was in the Currie Cup against the Vodacom Bulls on in March this year. He sustained a knee injury in that game and subsequently announced his retirement from the game in July.