Springbok lock RG Snyman set for major role against Sharks in Heineken Cup

Durban - Springbok lock RG Snyman is set to play a major role for Munster in their Heineken Cup match against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday. Snyman has had a wretched time with injuries since being a key part of the Springbok Bok squad that won the 2019 World Cup.

He has not played for the Boks since because of a string of injuries that include back-to-back knee cruciate reconstructions and his current comeback is a last-gasp effort to play his way back into the Springbok reckoning for this year’s World Cup in France. Munster coach Graham Rowntree has hinted that Snyman is close to starting this week in Durban where he will encounter Bok teammates in the likes of Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Ox Nche and Bongi Mbonambi. “RG is getting better,” Rowntree told the Irish Independent.

ALSO READ: Bismarck du Plessis: Bulls need a few new tricks against Toulouse “The way our game has changed since he last played for us (Munster are playing a lot quicker) means he has had to get up to speed. He is obviously also coming back from injury, and he's a huge man. “That engine of his needs a bit of fine-tuning, but he's getting there. From what I've seen in our training data and what I'm seeing with my eyes, he's certainly getting fitter and fitter.

“He'll able to give us a bit of an insight into the Sharks’ psyche.” Munster travel to Durban after a surprise home defeat to the Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship and the Sharks can expect a backlash from one of the top Irish teams. "I'll get a reaction,” Rowntree said. “The guys are honest, they were very down after the Glasgow game, as they should be.

ALSO READ: Andre Esterhuizen won't be the only Harlequins threat, says Dawie Snyman “I was down afterward, but the beauty of this sport is you have another huge challenge just around the corner, so you've got to deal with it. The pictures (of Munster playing badly) are undeniable. I don't have to shame them, they know. “We've just done a good training session, and we're in good nick, we get on the plane tonight looking forward to a massive challenge.

“These games away from home in this great competition ... this is why you do it. What a memory it will be if we get this one right at the weekend.” Returning Ireland internationals Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray have been included in Munster’s squad for the trip to Durban. Munster Travelling Squad