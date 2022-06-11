Springbok prop Marcel van der Merwe joins Brive from London Irish

Van der Merwe, 31, won the last of his 10 Tests caps in 2015 and spent just one season at the Exiles.

Paris — South Africa tight-head prop Marcel van der Merwe has joined Brive on a two-year deal from London Irish, the French Top 14 club announced on Saturday.

He returns to French rugby after spells with Toulon and La Rochelle mixed with time at home with Cheetahs as well as the Bulls.

"I'm really excited about the idea of joining Brive and rediscovering the Top 14," he said in a club statement.

"I can't wait to arrive in the Correze for the challenge," he added.