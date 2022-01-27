Springbok stars Siya Kolisi and Bongi Mbonambi set to bolster Sharks Stormers in URC clash

Springboks Siya Kolisi and Bongi Mbonambi have returned to the Sharks’ starting line-up for their URC match against the Stormers in Durban on Saturday in the only changes to the side that beat the Lions last week. Coach Sean Everitt will appreciate being in a position to have continuity after having had to chop and change his side for so long due to various challenges.

Continuity contributes to high collective performance and the fact that the United Rugby Championship is now firmly on track adds to the stable platform. The Springbok captain and hooker return to play against their former side, with Kolisi replacing James Venter on the side of the scrum and Mbonambi starting for Kerron van Vuuren at hooker. Van Vuuren drops to the bench whree Fez Mbatha makes way. Kolisi is a straight swop for Venter, who drops out of the squad.

This match is equally important for the result needed as the performance required. Last week’s victory was an important one for the Sharks away from home and Everitt will be looking for more of the same from his players on home turf. “The positives from last week were the opportunities we created, and I was happy with the quick attack and the way we were able to move the ball and the continuity we got from that; the offloads in the build-up to some of the tries was also really pleasing,” explained Everitt. “And we also managed the game well at times and that was why we came out on top.”