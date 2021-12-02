Springbok stars Siya Kolisi and Lukhanyo AM to start for Sharks against the Bulls

Durban - Despite a long list of players who are unavailable for selection for undisclosed reasons, Sharks coach Sean Everitt has been able to pick a formidable team to play the Bulls on Friday night, including the Springbok captain and vice-captain in Siya Kolisi and Lukhanyo Am. The United Rugby Championship resumes at Jonsson Kings Park at 7pm and Everitt is not able to pick some serious talent in Ox Nche, Dylan Richardson, Aphelele Fassi, Yaw Penxe, Grant Williams, Ben Tapui, OJ Noah and Thaakir Abrahams, so the return of Springboks in Kolisi, Am, Sbu Nkosi, Makazole Mapimpi and Bongi Mbonambi is a welcome boost.

ALSO READ: Bulls vs Sharks: It’s almost like we’re playing the Springboks, says Jake White On the subject of the list of players who cannot play, the Sharks said in a statement that the protection of privacy act prevented details from being released, but it is not rocket science that some of those players are likely to have tested positive for Covid-19. “It’s great to have the Boks back with us,” Everitt said. “They’ve come back into the squad full of energy and enthusiasm and have acted like true professionals. They have shown great discipline and preparation and that has been passed on to the younger players.

ALSO READ: The time was right to let him go, says Jake White as Bulls confirm Trevor Nyakane exit “While we’re up against a tough side in the Bulls, this is a Sharks side that grew over the first four rounds of the URC and we’re looking forward to taking the Bulls on in front of our fans, even if it’s a limited number,” Everitt added. “It’s going to be great to have spectators cheering the Sharks on and I’m sure the players will deliver a performance fitting the gratitude they have for their support.”

Sharks: 15 Anthony Volmink 14 Sbu Nkosi 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am 11 Makazole Mapimpi 10 Boeta Chamberlain 9 Ruan Pienaar 8 Phepsi Buthelezi 7 Jeandre Labuschagne 6 Siya Kolisi 5 Hyron Andrews 4 Ruben van Heerden 3 Thomas du Toit 2 Bongi Mbonambi 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu. Substitutes: Kerron van Vurren, Khwezi Mona, Lourens Adriaanse, Reniel Hugo, Henco Venter, Sanele Nhamba, Toti Bonilla, Werner Kok. @MikeGreenaway67