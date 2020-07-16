'100% exclusion of black coaches' in South African rugby

CAPE TOWN - FORTY-NINE black former South African rugby players and coaches, including former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers and former Bok wing Ashwin Willemse, have come out in support of Proteas cricketer Lungi Ngidi and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Last week, Ngidi backed the movement, saying that he would be eager to address the issue in the Proteas dressing room. On Monday, a group of 31 black former Proteas cricketers issued a statement in support of Ngidi.

The group said yesterday that “there may be white sports persons and others in South Africa who continue to have world views that are shaped by racism”.

“The negative response to the comments from Lungi Ngidi identified the fault lines within cricket and society. “

The group also raised what they called the SA rugby fraternity’s silence on the matter.