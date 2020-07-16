'100% exclusion of black coaches' in South African rugby
Last week, Ngidi backed the movement, saying that he would be eager to address the issue in the Proteas dressing room. On Monday, a group of 31 black former Proteas cricketers issued a statement in support of Ngidi.
The group said yesterday that “there may be white sports persons and others in South Africa who continue to have world views that are shaped by racism”.
“The negative response to the comments from Lungi Ngidi identified the fault lines within cricket and society. “
The group also raised what they called the SA rugby fraternity’s silence on the matter.
“Although SA Rugby made big strides to ensure our playing squads are representative at national level, the uninterrupted exclusion of head coaches and top administrators, classified as Black in terms of the equality laws of South Africa, continues.
“(There is) 100 percent exclusion of black head coaches at Springbok, SA U20, Pro14, Super Rugby and Premier Currie Cup, 100 percent exclusion of black CEOs, (and) 100% exclusion of blacks as high-performance managers.
“In this month, where we celebrate Nelson Mandela, let us recommit to the ideals that he stood for and end inequality in sport and oppose racism wherever it exists. We stand in solidarity with Lungi Ngidi, the BLM Movement and calls for equality in rugby.”
Former players and coaches who have signed in support of the movement include:
1. Mac Masina
2. John Williams
3. Ashwin Willemse
4. Adrian Jacobs
5. Wayne Julies
6. Vuyo Zangqa
7. Peter de Villiers
8. Thando Manana
9. Labeeb levy
10. Jonathan Mokuena
11. Paul Treu
12. David Manuel
13. Hilton Lobberts
14. Danwel Demas
15. Gary Boshoff
16. Deon Carelse
17. Nirven Arendse
18. Norman Jordaan
19. Eddie Fredericks
20. Johan Mettler
21. Wilbur Kraak
22. Anvor Schooney
23. Aschin Klein
24. Bronson Weir
25. Reginald Nutt
26. Chumani Booi
27. JP Kellerman
28. Jearus Nicholas
29. Carlos Katywa
30. Saaid Blake
31. Darryl Coeries
32. David Hendricks
33. Sino Ganto
34. Brendal Brandt
35. Sammy Horne
36. John Booysen
37. Travor Pieterse
38. Wylie Seroot
39. Tiger Mangweni
40. Denzil Frans
41. Neil Papier
42. Jerome Pietersen
43. Nazeem Adams
44. Warren Petersen
45. David Maidza
46. Therlow Pietersen
47. Kaya Malotana
48. Kabamba Floors
49. Chris October
@WynonaLouw