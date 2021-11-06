3 factors that can help Springboks exorcise Wales, Principality Stadium ghosts

Durban - The expectation is that the Springboks will end their eight year-drought in Cardiff on Saturday night with a victory over Wales in the opening match of their end-of-year tour. MIKE GREENAWAY looks at three factors that could influence the outcome.

Silencing the fortress There will be 76 000 boisterous Welshmen packed into the Millennium Stadium and when they burst forth into anthems such as Land of My Fathers and Bread of Heaven, their players grow an extra arm and a leg, as Bok coach Jacques Nienaber put it. Of course, the best (and only) way to silence the masses is for the Boks to hit the ascendancy early. ALSO READ: Siya Kolisi: Springboks can’t afford soft moments against physical Wales

Springboks’ back three must handle the pressure Two of the three newcomers to the Bok starting 15 that beat the All Blacks are in the back three while Wales welcome back kingpin Dan Biggar, who was not available for their All Blacks game. The 27-year-old Jesse Kriel is playing his 49th Test and I am backing him to be up to the best Biggar can dish out. Damian Willemse is a controversial pick in that while Willie le Roux had a poor Rugby Championship and Nienaber needs to explore new options, most thought this would be an opportunity for rising talent Aphelele Fassi.

Springboks’ forwards must live up to their reputation

Siya Kolisi leads a monster pack that tamed their All Black counterparts two matches in a row. Most of this pack started in the World Cup final where the England forwards were humbled, and then against the British and Irish Lions, while the Wales pack has been hard hit by injuries. They are without Alun Wyn Jones, Ross Moriarty, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faeltau and Josh Navidi. The Boks surely will outgun them this evening.

TEAMS Springboks: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Kwagga Smith, 6 Siya Kolisi (capt), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nché Bench: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn Wales: 15 Johnny McNicholl 14 Louis Rees-Zammit 13 Jonathan Davies (captain) 12 Nick Tompkins 11 Josh Adams 10 Dan Biggar 9 Tomos Williams 8 Aaron Wainwright 7 Taine Basham 6 Ellis Jenkins 5 Adam Beard 4 Will Rowlands 3 Tomas Francis 2 Ryan Elias 1 Rhys Carré.