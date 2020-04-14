3 reasons why we must celebrate Frans Steyn's return home

JOHANNESBURG – Some good news to hit the local sporting scene in the last week was Frans Steyn joining the Cheetahs from July 1, for the next two years. The 32-year-old two-time World Cup winner has a wealth of experience and local rugby fans should be happy about the development. Jacques van der Westhuyzen lists three reasons why Steyn’s return home should be celebrated. He will teach the emerging talent The former Grey College pupil who grew up in the Bethlehem district has played all over the world, since the age of 19. He featured for the Sharks in South Africa, Racing 92 and Montpellier in France and the Brave Lupus in Japan and played Test rugby for the Boks on 67 occasions, spanning 13 years. He has plenty of experience and knowledge and will be able to guide the young men in the Cheetahs team. Here one thinks of men like Craig Barry, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Chris Smit and even the slightly more expenciened Dries Swanepoel and Rhyno Smith.

The great thing is Steyn doesn’t only possess insights into playing one position; he can pass on knowledge about what’s required at flyhalf, centre, wing and fullback.

He will strengthen the Cheetahs

The Bloemfontein-based side have struggled in the last season or two in the Pro 14 competition because they’ve lacked experience and seasoned campaigners. In the last few years they have lost the likes of Francois Venter, Sergeal Petersen, Nico Lee, Raymond Rhule and Niel Marais, who were all part of their 2016 Currie Cup winning side.

While some backline players have stood up and performed well in the Pro 14 recently, the squad has lacked depth and Steyn will bring plenty of that, in most departments. He will be able to be considered in a number of positions and will only strengthen the side by giving coach Hawies Fourie options.

Steyn also has plenty of knowledge of playing in Europe.

He will stay fit and strong for the Boks

It seems like the versatile back has been around forever and that he must be “over-the-hill”. The reality is Steyn is only 32 and still very much in the prime of his career. If he stays fit and healthy and is hungry to play there’s no reason why he shouldn’t feature at the highest level for at least another two to three years - and who knows, maybe even at the next World Cup.

If not, Steyn though will definitely be in the picture for the visit by the British and Irish Lions next season, having performed so well for the Springboks and Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus last season. He’ll no doubt be a part of new coach Jacques Nienaber’s planning later this year and into 2021, should Steyn make himself available.

With him in South Africa he’ll very much be in the eye of the coaches, who can also keep a watch over him.

