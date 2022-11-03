5 Key match-ups that could decide Springboks’ clash with Ireland

Durban — Can a match have a better billing than the world champions versus the No 1 ranked team in the world? That is indeed the case at Aviva Stadium on Saturday when Ireland host the Springboks for the first time since 2017. Adding spice to the encounter is the fact these two teams are in the same pool at next year’s World Cup. It is going to be a juicy game and Mike Greenaway looks at five match-ups that could decide it. Johnny Sexton v Damian Willemse

The Ireland flyhalf is playing his 109th Test for his country while the young Bok is starting just his third Test at flyhalf. Sexton indeed has all the experience, but as the 37-year-old said: “Willemse is unpredictable and I will have to watch him like a hawk.” It is a massive challenge for the 24-year-old Stormer, but also a great opportunity to entrench himself at No 10. Conor Murray v Jaden Hendrikse When it comes to the halfback combinations, it really is Ireland’s old guard versus the Boks’ Young Turks. The 33-year-old Murray is winning his 100th cap for his country and he and Sexton have played together more times than they can remember over more than a decade, including a number of times for the British & Irish Lions. But while Hendrikse is raw at this level, he is in form and there is a good reason why he is keeping the seasoned Faf de Klerk on the bench. If Hendrikse can keep his nerve and take pressure off Willemse, the Boks have a good chance.

Robbie Henshaw v Damian de Allende De Allende and his centre partner Jesse Kriel are the only backs surviving from the 2017 humiliation in Dublin, while Henshaw is one of only five Ireland players that played in the 38-3 result. The Irish No 12 enjoyed a fine performance that day, scoring a try and making a few more, and De Allende has all the motivation in the world to ensure it happens the other way around this time. Peter O’Mahony v Siya Kolisi

The 33-year-old Munster flank is the life and soul of the Irish team. Closing in on 100 caps for his country, he has spearheaded countless forward offensives for his beloved Ireland. He is a menace at the breakdown and puts his body on the line on defence. South Africa need a similar kind of performance from their captain. Kolisi played his way to winning man of the series when the Lions toured last year and he has to lead from the front in a similar fashion if his team are to win. Tadhg Beirne v Eben Etzebeth The Bok enforcer is a proud warrior and he said this week that he will never forget the 2017 defeat, but he added that it was time to move on and show the Irish what the Boks are truly capable of. If Eben the Angry can reprise his role in that walloping of the Wallabies in Sydney earlier this year, when he almost melted Allan Alaalatoa, the Boks won’t lose. Beirne has the same physical dimensions as Etzebeth, but is considerably less experienced and this is a match-up where the Boks can gain an advantage.

