It’s largely a second-string Springbok team that will run out against neighbours Namibia tomorrow. But there will be plenty of individuals hoping to make a big impression ahead of more challenging matches later in the competition. Here rugby writer Jacques van der Westhuyzen picks five men who have plenty to gain by delivering a quality performance tomorrow. Sbu Nkosi

The Sharks winger has scored a number of excellent tries in recent times - against the likes of Argentina and Japan - and another good showing this weekend could result in him getting a look-in for the bigger Test against Italy next week. Strong with ball in hand and comfortable under the high ball, Nkosi could come into the Bok first-choice team reckoning if coach Rassie Erasmus is prepared to take a chance and move Cheslin Kolbe to fullback.

Frans Steyn

The utility back will finally start a game for the Boks in 2019. So far, Steyn has only played off the bench and didn’t even get onto the field against New Zealand last Saturday. It’ll be interesting to see how physically fit the 33-year-old is and what he brings to the Boks at inside centre. As the second choice 12 to Damian de Allende, Erasmus needs to know what he has in Steyn, and whether he can consider pushing him into action earlier than has been the case up to now.

Herschel Jantjies

The breakout player of 2019 has done everything and more to be a serious contender for the first-choice team going forward and should he star again in this outing he may give his coach plenty to think about. There is something special about Jantjies - perhaps his fearlessness? - and he’s sure to look to grab his chance again against the not-so-strong Namibians. If he gets the platform from his forwards he could cause some serious damage with his sniping runs.

Kwagga Smith

The former Sevens star would’ve known before the start of the tournament that he was behind captain Siya Kolisi in the queue for the No 6 jersey, but he’ll play as a blindside flank this weekend, and is also comfortable at eighthman. His versatility, speed and scavenging mentality make him the almost perfect bench-man and should he star against the Namibians could find himself as the Boks’ loose-forward replacement going forward.

Vincent Koch

The tournament-ending injury suffered by Trevor Nyakane has all of a sudden opened the door for former Stormers man and current Saracens tighthead, Koch, to shine in Japan. What was set to be a tournament of mainly playing against the minnows and being a back-up has turned into an opportunity to step up and show what he can do.

A strong scrumming effort this weekend will get Erasmus and Co talking about him possibly starting next week.





