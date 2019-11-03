CAPE TOWN – Perhaps it was written in the stars. After all, every 12 years the Springboks have the knack of winning the Rugby World Cup, with yesterday’s triumph in Tokyo continuing a pattern that begun in 1995 and continued in 2007.
Yesterday’s magnificent victory, though, will have an extra special place in South African hearts because it was a courageous victory for the underdogs. Few had given the Springboks a chance against an England team that had blown away the champion All Blacks in the semi-finals.
Instead, the Boks rose to the occasion and delivered a rousing performance that reminds South Africans of what can be achieved by the Rainbow Nation when all work together.
The image of Siya Kolisi, the first black Springbok captain, hoisting aloft the Webb Ellis Cup is as iconic as the one of Madiba congratulating Francois Pienaar in ’95.
Kolisi, speaking directly after the final whistle, spoke of the energy his team had drawn from their homeland. He spoke of a troubled country that needed good news and of the responsibility the Springboks had embraced to deliver an example of what is possible in our country.