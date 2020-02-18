FlySafair has renewed SA Rugby and the Springboks sponsorship. Photo: @Springboks on twitter

JOHANNESBURG – FlySafair has on Tuesday announced that it will continue to provide the Springboks and SA Rugby with flights in and around South Africa. FlySafair said that it has renewed SA Rugby and the Springboks sponsorship for another four years.

Chief executive officer of SA Rugby, Jurie Roux, said: “It is no exaggeration to say that without this partnership with FlySafair, SA Rugby’s world-class performance both on and off the field would not be possible.

“This reality has positively impacted the organisation, the Springboks and their support team, and possibly most importantly, it has revived our national spirit and brought South Africa to a place of great hope. That’s priceless.”