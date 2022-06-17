Airline damage charges against Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies withdrawn

Johannesburg — The case against Rugby World Cup-winning South Africa fly-half Elton Jantjies was provisionally withdrawn on Friday, his lawyer said, after his arrest last month on charges of damaging airline property.
The 31-year-old 41-times capped understudy to Handre Pollard was arrested on May 15 on charges of malicious damage to property of an airline he had flown with from Dubai to Johannesburg.
He had been released on 1,000 rand ($62/60 euros) bail.
His lawyer Nabeela Moola told AFP that charges had been provisionally withdrawn "based on the representations made to the state."
Prosecutors did not comment.
Jantjies made his professional debut in 2011 with the Johannesburg-based Lions and was loaned to French Top 14 club Pau in 2021 before joining Japanese outfit NTT Red Hurricanes this year.
AFP