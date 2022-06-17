Airline damage charges against Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies withdrawn

Johannesburg — The case against Rugby World Cup-winning South Africa fly-half Elton Jantjies was provisionally withdrawn on Friday, his lawyer said, after his arrest last month on charges of damaging airline property.

The 31-year-old 41-times capped understudy to Handre Pollard was arrested on May 15 on charges of malicious damage to property of an airline he had flown with from Dubai to Johannesburg.