An exceptional solo performance resulted in a brace of tries for Sibusiso Nkosi on Saturday. Photo: EPA/Yoan Valat

PRETORIA – All hail wing king S’busiso Nkosi! An exceptional solo performance resulted in a brace of tries which ultimately saved Rassie Erasmus' Springboks’ blushes in their 24-18 win over Argentina in Pretoria over the weekend.

Nkosi highlighted his finishing abilities removing any doubts whether he should be in the Springboks’ 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Both his tries were akin to poetry in motion but his second would undoubtedly make a short-list for Try of the Year, not just in South Africa either...

The soft-spoken former Jeppe boy Nkosi produced a stunning individual try in the 48th minute to get the Boks back in front.

The speedster miraculously found his way past the defenders through fleet-footed stepping, a twist and a dive across the line.

Nkosi looked in his element on the wing and asked whether he had fun out on the pitch the flyer said his performances tasted sweeter thanks to the victory.

What a finish by Sbu Nkosi - the Boks' second try is on the board and they are back in the lead. Jantjies adds the extras and it's now 15-10 to the Boks, with 30 minutes to go. #StrongerTogether #RSAvARG pic.twitter.com/1viZfzpkEG — Springboks (@Springboks) August 17, 2019

“I went out on the pitch to do my job and helped the team towards the win, that is all that was on my mind,” Nkosi said. “It is only fun when you win, you can score five tries in a game, but if your team loses your contribution amounts to nothing.

“It was fun because we won,” the Sharks player said.

Describing the build-ups to his tries, Nkosi said it was similar to an out-of-body experience where his ‘instincts’ took over, propelling him across the line.

“I’m not thinking at that time, I am just in the flow where my instincts just take over,” Nkosi said.

“I just do what my body feels like what I must do. I woke up after the try and realised I had just scored a try because I was in that zone.

“I won’t say it is tunnel vision, it might sound philosophical, but it is a state where all my senses are completed heightened and then I just see everything happening in slow motion.”

Pretoria News

