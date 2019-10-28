All eyes, and I mean all eyes, are on the RWC Final









The Rugby World Cup - William Webb Ellis trophy will be awarded to either South Africa or England this weekend. Photo: Steve Haag Sports / Hollywoodbets JOHANNESBURG – Independent Media's Morgan Bolton looks forward to what will be on offer in what is shaping up to be a bumper sport weekend. The Rugby World Cup The Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 10am Oh, boy, oh, boy, oh boy We here at the Independent offices can hardly contain our excitement this week and you should expect rugby to dominate our pages as we build up to a rehash of the 2007 final - then won by the Boks. There can be no doubt this is going to be a massive clash of forwards as South Africa try to wrestle dominance away from a superb English pack.

So what if the Springboks were a bit shaky against Wales? They slayed the dragon in the end, and that’s all that matters really.

The fact they have given themselves a chance to win the Webb Ellis Cup for a third time will speak volumes after a torrid post 2015 period. And, in spite of England’s dismantling of New Zealand this past weekend, the Boks will back themselves, their game plan and defensive structures to do so. They might be the underdogs, yes, but that only puts more pressure on the English - yes, let the mind games begin.

We can hardly wait.

Third-place playoff: New Zealand v wales, Friday, 8.45am

You can put yourself through this if you feel like it or are a masochist or a Cape Crusader, but let’s be honest, an angry All Blacks team will no doubt want to pummel the Welsh. It will be a fun match to watch before the real business on Saturday.

Images on this page by Steve Haag sport / Holloywoodbets





Telkom Knockout

Quarter-final: The Soweto Derby, Saturday 3.30pm

A Rugby World Cup final and a Soweto derby on the same day? Can life get any better?

We think not.

Look, no disrespect to the other clubs in the TKO, but nothing beats Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates. Except, maybe and it is a big MAYBE, a Rugby World Cup final.

The Buccaneers will be smarting after a lucky break gifted Stellenbosch FC victory this past weekend in the Absa Premiership, while the Glamour Boys continue their resurgence after a fine 2-0 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns.

They are now five points clear at the top. Who would have thought that would be the case when the season started? Not us, to be honest.

If that is not your bag, baby, then the other fixtures might catch your fancy.

On Friday Maritzburg United take on Highlands Park, then also on Saturday, SuperSport United face Golden Arrows before Chippa United wrap up this stage of the tournament on Sunday against juggernaut Mamelodi Sundowns.





English Premier League

Liverpool v Manchester City, Sunday, 6.30pm

Ooh, wee, are we in for a treat.

The Citizens are behind and need to beat the Reds to make an impression on their title chase.

City have arguably not been at their best this season, despite a thumping Champions League victory last week. The Reds, meanwhile, have stuttered these past few weeks.

It is most definitely a clash of the recent Titans on Sunday but will it define the rest of the season? Quite possibly. Will it win the Premiership?

It’s far too early to tell but it could no doubt be the catalyst that stokes the fire of belief, for sure.

Morgan Bolton





The Star

