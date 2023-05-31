Almost surreal we are 100 days out from Rugby World Cup, says Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber

Cape Town – November 2, 2019 in Japan was a glorious day in South African rugby after the Springboks won the World Cup, and coach Jacques Nienaber can hardly believe it’s four years later and almost time to defend their title. The Rugby World Cup organisers marked the 100 days to go to the tournament kickoff in France on Wednesday with a series of events around the country.

The festivities kicked off on Tuesday night already, with 2019 winner and former Bok prop Tendai Mtawarira bringing the precious Webb Ellis Cup to Paris, where he handed over the golden trophy to World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont and France 2023 chairman Jacques Rivoal at the Charles de Gaulle Airport. The tournament medals will be unveiled later on Wednesday, and World Rugby said that the gongs are “cast entirely from recycled mobile phones donated by fans and community rugby clubs, reflecting the unique connection which will be enjoyed by players and fans in France and the tournament”, while also reflecting “rugby’s commitment towards future environmental sustainability”.

The 10 host cities will also showcase rugby villages that will broadcast matches live and include food stalls, live music and other cultural events. Defending champions South Africa are currently hosting a training camp in Durban, ahead of their first Test of 2023 on July 8 against Australia at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, which will also be the Rugby Championship opener.

From left to right, France 2023 chairman Jacques Rivoal, former Springbok prop Tendai Mtawarira and World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont pose with the Webb Ellis Cup at Charles de Gaulle Airport. Photo: Aurelien Meunier/World Rugby via Getty Images They begin their World Cup campaign on September 10 against Scotland at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, with the opening encounter set for September 8, where France will face New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris. “The last four years have passed by at a rapid pace, and it is almost surreal that we are 100 days out from Rugby World Cup 2023 in France,” Nienaber said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Across the 10 host cities and around the world, excitement is at fever pitch. From ticket sales to international visitors, records are tumbling and there is a genuine air of expectation as to which nation will ultimately lift the biggest prize in men’s rugby, the Webb Ellis Cup. I can’t wait.” @ashfakmohamed