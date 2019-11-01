The Soweto Derby is the most hyped-up football match in the country, but for a season and a half, from the start of the 2015 term to mid-2017, the tie was deemed as a drawbie, due to unprecedented draws. But last year, Pirates turned Chiefs to their whipping boys, winning three successive matches before recently playing to a 1-1 draw in the last Premiership tussle.
Enter the current campaign. There’s been a breath of fresh air that’s engulfed Chiefs, who sit at the summit of the Premiership standings following seven wins, one draw and one loss.
The Glamour Boys will get a chance top to cap off that impressive start should they progress to the semi-final of the Telkom Knockout at the fate of the Sea Robbers, who they meet tomorrow (3pm) at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
“The record doesn’t favour us at the moment. We’ve played them a couple of times in the Telkom Knockout. They beat us last season. But before that, we won against them and went to the final that we lost,” said Katsande at the Naturena Village this week. “That’s history and now there’s a chance to turn the tables. We are in a better frame of mind. There’s a fighting spirit among the players, so it’s possible that we can win and advance to the next round.”