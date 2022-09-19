Another challenging week looms as Springboks look to seal Rugby Championship title

Durban - You can understand why Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber believes there is a conspiracy against his team when on the day of a massive Test match that amounts to a semi-final, his team is rocked by allegations of recreational drug use. The blackest of weeks for the Boks began with the Elton Jantjies saga shattering the peace and just as the waters were calming, the next salvo of scandal torpedoed the Boks literally hours before kick-off, with players and management being contacted by media from South Africa to ask for their side of the story regarding the alleged use of cocaine by some of the players.

At the time on Saturday that social media airwaves went red hot as the gossip scorched around the world, the Boks were drawing their laager together and the discussion would have been along the lines of: “Guys, we either fall apart and let these doomsayers win, or we pull together and show the world what we are all about.” We had our answer to that one within minutes of the kick-off against Argentina on Saturday, and I reckon that first half was one of the most devastating I have seen from this team since the 2019 Word Cup final. We know the Pumas are not pushovers because we saw how they fought back in the second half – and they have recently beaten the All Blacks in New Zealand – but initially, they were blasted off their home turf by the brutally efficient Boks.

Speaking after his team withstood a Pumas fightback to win 36-20, Nienaber hand on heart suggested the Boks are the target of forces aiming to destabilise them. Nienaber said: “The timing of it was disturbing – five hours before a Test match which amounts to a semi-final (the Boks needed to win with a bonus point to keep alive their hopes of winning the Rugby Championship title in their last match at Kings Park in Durban this weekend). “I do believe the timing was strategically planned, whoever was responsible,” he continued before questioning whether all South Africans support the Boks.

“It makes you wonder about #strongertogether (the team slogan). There was nothing we could do about a narrative that was not driven by us – all we can control is playing good rugby.” And that they certainly did, silencing the white noise around them – not to mention the noisy Argentinian crowd – with power play that resulted in five tries, two of them to the magnificent Malcolm Marx, who played the entire 80 minutes. Marx was so good it was impossible to substitute him!

The five points the Boks earned for their exemplary efforts means they are joint top of the Rugby Championship table with New Zealand, and the title will be decided this Saturday. Earlier in the day, the All Blacks host the Wallabies in Auckland and Bok fans will be wearing Aussie yellow for that game and singing Waltzing Matilda. Because if the Aussies shock the Kiwis at home, all the Boks need to do is win at Kings Park. If the All Blacks win but don’t get a bonus point, then the Boks must take five points to clinch the title.

