‘Anything can happen ...’ No reason why Manie Libbok can’t fit into the Springboks’ game plan

Johannesburg - The Springboks Mzwandile Stick admitted on Tuesday that he – and therefore by extension the national team’s management – has been impressed by what he has seen from Manie Libbok. The Stormers flyhalf has been highly regarded during the last two seasons in the United Rugby Championship, with many calling on the Bok think-tank to consider the 25-year-old for a call-up. And the possibility of that becoming a reality is very real in the coming week as the Boks prepare for their End of Year Tour.

As established by head coach Jacques Nienaber, who faced a media briefing alongside Stick and SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus on Tuesday, Damian Willemse will be considered the first choice flyhalf for the upcoming Tests against Ireland, France, Italy and England in November. Johan Goosen, meanwhile, holds the inside lane – should he remain fit – to second the No 10 position. Nevertheless, Libbok could find himself on tour as back-up to that duo and a possible starter for SA ‘A’ against Munster and Bristol Bears in their tour matches. The injury to incumbent flyhalf Handre Pollard and the non-selection of Elton Jantjies and Frans Steyn for the tour, could also strengthen his chances. Therefore Libbok, according to Stick - who will coach the SA ‘A’ side – and a crop of young and upcoming pivots, will make for exciting times ahead.

Said Stick: “I have worked and I know Libbok since he played for the Junior Boks and I was coaching there. I know what he can do. “When it comes to him, seeing him now take the role of leader in that Stormers team (is pleasing). As South African rugby, we always knew we had Handre Pollard and Elton Jantjies, who have always been in the Top 2. “Now, we have Libbok, who is probably playing his best rugby. When you look around our franchise rugby, we got guys like Gianni Lombard playing good rugby; we also got Jordan Hendrikse, also at the Lions – these are the youngsters we are talking about.

“Then you’ve got Sacha Mngomezulu also at the Stormers. I think at the moment, we are in a good position as SA rugby seeing those youngsters slowly putting their hands up.” Stick was also quick to dispel the narrative that Libbok would not fit into this current Bok setup, due to the notion that his style and gameplan is vastly different to that played by the senior national men’s team. “We have never commented on his style of play or if it will suit our team, or our culture.

“He is playing good rugby at the moment. He has a good kicking game ... I was also impressed to see how he has handled the conditions in the Northern Hemisphere ... “One thing that I do like, as a coach, is that he took the responsibility and took the decision,” Stick added, with regards to Libbok’s drop goal attempt against The Ospreys this past weekend. “Once again, I am happy with what we are seeing in SA. “There is no such thing that Libbok won’t fit in our team. If he continues to play well, as he is now, anything can happen.”