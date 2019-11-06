JOHANNESBURG – Keep believing, dreaming and pushing was the advice Springbok captain Siya Kolisi had for young, underprivileged and hopeful youngsters chasing their dreams as the rugby champions touched down on South African soil on Tuesday.
Kolisi was speaking at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg where the team was welcomed by thousands of South Africans who waited for hours to see the Webb Ellis Cup, following the team's victory against England on Saturday.
Kolisi said his upbringing was anything but a walk in the park or a bed of roses, adding that the circumstances of everyday South Africans trying to achieve their goals was what propelled the team to win.
He said the win did not just belong to him and the team but to the nation as a whole.
“I think we won because we wanted it a lot. I think the people outside here also motivated us a lot. We knew it was more than our personal gain but for the country,” said Kolisi.
“Anything can be overcome with opportunity. When I was a small child in the Eastern Cape I trained every day, preparing myself that when the opportunity came I would be ready. It came and I took it with both hands. It can be done, it is possible.”