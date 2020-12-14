Aphiwe Dyantyi’s agent shocked by 4-year ban confirmation

DURBAN - The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) have informed Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi that he has lost his case against a four-year suspension for a doping offence. On Friday, the Springbok and former Lions wing was informed by the institute of their findings and a formal statement will be released on Monday. It will be devastating for the 2018 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year, who has always protested his innocence of any known offence and has spoken of his deep depression since he first tested positive for three banned substances following a national training camp in 2019. Dyantyi was a virtual certainty to go to the Rugby World Cup in Japan before the shock news that he had failed a doping test. ALSO READ: Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi gets four-year doping ban – source

The 26-year-old from the Eastern Cape has been suspended ever since and it was only last month that his hearing was finally concluded.

Saids spokesperson Khalid Galant has confirmed to the media that Dyanti is banned from all sport until August 12 2023, which is two weeks before his 29th birthday.

Dyantyi’s agent, Gert van der Merwe, told a Sunday newspaper that they were shocked by the outcome.

“The decision makes no sense,” Van der Merwe said. “I still have to read the full decision. My legal team and I plan on analysing the decision next week and we will decide whether to appeal.

“I can’t give any details, since the case has not yet been finalised. If it were up to me, we would definitely appeal. The problem is that there are costs associated with it.

“Aphiwe has not received a salary for the last 18 months (he is no longer contracted to the Lions) and we’re trying to see what we can do. I believe the decision is wrong. Aphiwe can’t believe it. We were starting to get ready to play again,” added Van der Merwe.

It is understood that Dyantyi stated in his defence that he had unknowingly consumed the banned substances on June 30, 2019, when he drank from a friend’s bottle during a gym session. Two days later he underwent urine testing…

Dyanti was a popular winner of the World Rugby award in 2018 after he had scored six tries in 18 Tests for the Springboks.

Two months ago, another former Springbok, Chiliboy Ralepelle, lost an appeal against an eight-year ban for a similar offence.

@MikeGreenaway

IOL Sport