Areas where the Springboks need to improve for Wallabies Test

Cape Town — The Springboks' Rugby Championship Test against Australia on Saturday is a big one, for multiple reasons. For one, the Boks need to save face after their 35-23 defeat to the All Blacks at Ellis Park last weekend, while they also need to make a big step-up if they want to have shot at the Championship.

Then there's also the matter of them not having won Down Under in almost a decade, so there sure is a healthy stack of motivating factors the world champions have to draw energy from in Aldelaide. So, with that in mind, here are two areas from their defeat to New Zealand to erase, and two to repeat. What to erase:

That defence It would perhaps be a bit harsh to criticize Jacques Nienaber's team's defensive system, after all, the weak moments that were on show last week were a result of individual errors, and some of them were felt more than others ... like in the build-up to the visitors' first try. There were just too many missed tackles, and of all the things the Boks will want to make a step-up in on Saturday, this should be high up on that list.

Eliminate the lackluster This a broad one, but so were the errors and uncharacteristic performances in Johannesburg. In midfield, Damian de Allende was far from his best, and up front, the likes of Duane Vermeulen and Pieter-Steph du Toit also formed part of the group of regular standouts that just didn't pitch on the day.

In his starting berth, Joseph Dweba had an outing to forget and the line-out one area where his poor performance was really felt. Those are just some of the guys who will be out to do better, but a general step-up all over the park would be greatly welcomed. What to repeat:

Opportunities created Yes, the Boks lost last week, and yes, there sure were a good amount of points left out there, but they did create opportunities. Never mind the disallowed points and the fact that they declined the points on offer at times, if they can get themselves into favourable situations and again create those chances, they're halfway there.

The other — and most important — part, however, is finishing those opportunities created. The Lukhanyo Am factor He is the one player on everyone's lips, and for good reason.

The 24-year-old (no need to add the word 'arguably' here) is the best outside centre in the world at the moment, and it wouldn't be a stretch to call him the best player, period. Am is in the form of his life, and whether the Boks shine or falter, chances are this man's name will be on the top-performer's list. Even after being bumped out to wing after Jesse Kriel left the field with injury last weekend, he still stood out ...

Not only did he score a try that could highlight the highlights, but he never let the gauge run down on his performance. He was simply on fire. More, please. @WynonaLouw