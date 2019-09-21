Keagan Botha, Dean van Delft, Antonie Mans, Blair Stein, Keisa Booysen, Danica van Staden, Abigail Oelofse and Zane Crousé from Voetspoortjies Dagsorg show their support for the Springboks, who play their first World Cup match today. At the back is teacher Mandy Booysen, holding Wilhan Brink. Photo: Henk Kruger African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG – The long wait is over. The Springboks’ 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC) campaign finally gets under way today and it doesn’t get much bigger than a clash with arch-rivals, the All Blacks. But, cyber experts have sounded a global warning against unscrupulous hackers who may want to cash in while the world is focussed on the event.

Whenever there is a major global sporting event cyber-criminal activity spikes and already there are signs that the RWC will be no different. The host country has already put in place a number of measures aimed at preventing such attacks.

Experts cautioned that many of these attacks will focus on fans outside Japan as they sit at their computers and they will be faced with offerings that are well disguised and at times hard to identify.

“By using tactics such as phishing related to the event or search engine poisoning the bad guys will lure people to their malicious sites,” said Anna Collard, founder and managing director of Popcorn Training.

Collard warned that some of the fake sites will pop up in a simple Google search.

Where most criminals will try to make a quick buck is by selling fraudulent tickets. The Japanese have warned visitors of this, but already there are sites offering RWC tickets. Some are appearing on so-called online market places, which resell tickets.

“There is no quick buck or a super cheap airfare or rugby tickets during the World Cup process. Unless your future brother-in-law skips his own wedding and offers you a ticket to the games in Japan, chances are you won’t be going,” said Wayne Olsen, Security Business Unit Manager at Datacentrix.

Flying to Japan might be beyond the means of most South African Springbok fans, but many might be tempted to live stream a game.

“Remember that the only provider with rights to stream the RWC in South Africa legitimately is DStv. It’s like if you get an email message saying you have won a new iPhone, and you only have to pay R15 for the phone. If it’s too good to be true, it most likely is a scam,” said Professor Basie von Solms, director of the Centre for Cyber Security at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

“As a rule of thumb be extra wary of any ‘specials’ or freebies offered on social media - even if these come via your friends.”

Undeterred by the warnings, fans are behind Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who has a different focus.

He will be wearing the famous No 6 on his back - just like Nelson Mandela did when he handed Francois Pienaar the Webb Ellis Cup 24 years ago when the Boks first won the World Cup.

Kolisi will be the first black captain to lead the side at the RWC.

“I’m from a township in the Eastern Cape, where rugby is one of the big sports and for me it was a way out,” the former Grey High pupil said yesterday.

“Kolisi said he and his teammates couldn’t wait to get on the field and get their tournament under way - even if it was against arguably the best team on the planet.

“I think playing against New Zealand in our first game is a good way to start the World Cup. It’s the perfect time to play them... no one wants to wait any longer.”

Kolisi said the rivalry between the Boks and All Blacks went back 98 Test matches to 1921: “New Zealand were dominant before the last two years, but we have fought back to regain our respect. We’re in a good place at the moment and the rivalry is the best it’s been for a while.

“I don’t think there’s anything separating us and the All Blacks right now, not after the last few results, including this year’s 16-all draw in Wellington.”

Back at home in Bellville, Voetspoortjies Dagsorg manager Mandy Booysen said: “The Springboks must go out there and make the country proud. We have beaten the All Blacks at a World Cup already, and we are going to beat them again.”

Yesterday, the pre-school hosted a Bok day in which pupils and teachers wore green and gold T-shirts.

Bok supporters from around South Africa and abroad posted messages of encouragement on the Springbok Facebook page.

“I am positive that the Boks will give what it takes to overpower their opponents, knowing that we stand firmly behind them,” wrote Cheslin Arendse. “May the squad be blessed and may they come out victorious.”

Stefan de Beer said: “The South African rugby team is in Japan for the World Cup, but we can’t watch it because we don’t have money to pay for Dstv Premium,” he wrote.

Others complained that the nation-building aspect of supporting the team would fall flat when most people couldn’t watch the games live.

“If Saru and the government are hailing this event as a nation unifier, then they should be seeing to it that the entire nation has access to at least the Bok games,” said Vernon Stokes.

Today’s opener won’t determine who takes the tournament on November 2, but a win will give the Boks a mighty boost.

