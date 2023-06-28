Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Baby Boks mix things up with five new faces for Under-20 Championship clash against Italy

South Africa U20s Head Coach Bafana Nhleko Under 20 Six Nations Summer Series Finals Day, Stadio di Monigo, Treviso, Italy

Junior Springboks coach Bafana Nhleko (pictured) has introduced five new players to his starting lineup for Thursday’s World Rugby under-20 Championship Pool C match against Italy. Picture: Tom Maher/INPHO/Shutterstock/BackpagePix

Published 5h ago

Share

Durban - Junior Springboks coach Bafana Nhleko has introduced five new players to his starting lineup for Thursday’s Pool C match against Italy in Paarl on Thursday. It will be the Baby Boks’ second match of the World Rugby under-20 Championship.

Backs Regan Izaks (fullback), Quewin Nortje (wing) and Sam Francis (flyhalf) will don the South African colours for the first time, alongside Cornè Beets (No 8) and Tiaan Wessels (lock). Nhleko has stuck to his promise to give everyone in the squad a run as early as possible. Litelihle Bester (utility back) will make his debut off the bench.

Paul de Villiers will again lead the side as one of five starters from the Georgia game last week. Vice-captain Katlego Letebele is getting a second start, as are JF van Heerden, Mawande Mdanda, and Juann Else.

With regards to Italy, Nhleko said they are expecting a fierce onslaught.

More on this

"They will be hurting. Things did not go that well for them against Argentina, especially after that red card. I picked up from their under-20 Six Nations campaign that they play with flair and with good intention to give the ball air. They also have a strong set piece and kicking game. We are not expecting an easy game at all.”

Nhleko said the expected sold-out crowd will give the team energy. Less than 1000 tickets are left for the matches at Paarl Gymnasium on Thursday.

"It was so great to feel the support from the crowd in our first match. From leaving the hotel till we got into our change rooms, the team was cheered on. That is not something we are used to. It is a massive privilege to play at home and we want to make the best of that.”

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

RugbySpringboksWorld Rugby

Share

Recent stories by:

Mike Greenaway
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe