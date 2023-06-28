Baby Boks mix things up with five new faces for Under-20 Championship clash against Italy

Durban - Junior Springboks coach Bafana Nhleko has introduced five new players to his starting lineup for Thursday’s Pool C match against Italy in Paarl on Thursday. It will be the Baby Boks’ second match of the World Rugby under-20 Championship.
Backs Regan Izaks (fullback), Quewin Nortje (wing) and Sam Francis (flyhalf) will don the South African colours for the first time, alongside Cornè Beets (No 8) and Tiaan Wessels (lock). Nhleko has stuck to his promise to give everyone in the squad a run as early as possible. Litelihle Bester (utility back) will make his debut off the bench.
Paul de Villiers will again lead the side as one of five starters from the Georgia game last week. Vice-captain Katlego Letebele is getting a second start, as are JF van Heerden, Mawande Mdanda, and Juann Else.
With regards to Italy, Nhleko said they are expecting a fierce onslaught.
Eddie Jones is like a box of chocolates, you just never know what you're going to get reckons, Rassie
Boks ‘a little bit more nervous’ when it comes to pushing Pollard
WATCH: Springbok door remains open for Sbu Nkosi after release by Bulls, says Rassie Erasmus
All Blacks' Anton Lienert-Brown to miss Springbok Test after Super Rugby final yellow card
WATCH: Handre Pollard ruled out of Rugby Championship, Damian Willemse ready for Springbok action
From World Cup winner to being unemployable - What’s next for Bok Nkosi?
"They will be hurting. Things did not go that well for them against Argentina, especially after that red card. I picked up from their under-20 Six Nations campaign that they play with flair and with good intention to give the ball air. They also have a strong set piece and kicking game. We are not expecting an easy game at all.”
Nhleko said the expected sold-out crowd will give the team energy. Less than 1000 tickets are left for the matches at Paarl Gymnasium on Thursday.
"It was so great to feel the support from the crowd in our first match. From leaving the hotel till we got into our change rooms, the team was cheered on. That is not something we are used to. It is a massive privilege to play at home and we want to make the best of that.”
IOL Sport