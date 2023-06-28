Baby Boks mix things up with five new faces for Under-20 Championship clash against Italy

Durban - Junior Springboks coach Bafana Nhleko has introduced five new players to his starting lineup for Thursday’s Pool C match against Italy in Paarl on Thursday. It will be the Baby Boks’ second match of the World Rugby under-20 Championship. Backs Regan Izaks (fullback), Quewin Nortje (wing) and Sam Francis (flyhalf) will don the South African colours for the first time, alongside Cornè Beets (No 8) and Tiaan Wessels (lock). Nhleko has stuck to his promise to give everyone in the squad a run as early as possible. Litelihle Bester (utility back) will make his debut off the bench.

Paul de Villiers will again lead the side as one of five starters from the Georgia game last week. Vice-captain Katlego Letebele is getting a second start, as are JF van Heerden, Mawande Mdanda, and Juann Else. With regards to Italy, Nhleko said they are expecting a fierce onslaught.

"They will be hurting. Things did not go that well for them against Argentina, especially after that red card. I picked up from their under-20 Six Nations campaign that they play with flair and with good intention to give the ball air. They also have a strong set piece and kicking game. We are not expecting an easy game at all.” Nhleko said the expected sold-out crowd will give the team energy. Less than 1000 tickets are left for the matches at Paarl Gymnasium on Thursday.