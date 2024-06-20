Back to basics for the Springboks after sparkling 2023, says Mzwandile Stick

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick says the United Kingdom’s time difference will aid their preparations for Saturday’s one-off Test match against Wales at Twickenham. The Springboks touched down in London on Thursday morning ahead of their first Test of the season. And with the time zone being similar to South Africa, they immediately slotted back into their Test routine.

The Boks normally use a Thursday as a rest day in Test week, and after travelling overnight on Wednesday, they used their arrival day to help the players recuperate after a couple of gruelling weeks preparing for the Test season. “We did all the preparation we had to do back in South Africa, and we arrived in the UK this morning and will have a full day off as we usually do in a Test week,” said Stick. “With the team travelling overnight, the guys could sleep well, and the bonus for us is that there is only a one-hour time difference, which means we can stick to our routine going into Saturday’s game.

“The players will relax a little today and then we have our captains run tomorrow, and hopefully things go well on Saturday.” The last time the Springboks played in London they hammered the All Blacks shortly before going on to win the Rugby World Cup. The Springboks are favourites to beat Wales, especially after putting 50 points on them in another World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff last year. They Welsh teams also didn’t perform well in the United Rugby Championship this season.

However, Stick says they won’t be underestimating their opponents on Saturday. “It’s back to reality being in London. What we achieved last year is history, and now it’s time to build something new,” Stick said. “There are a few youngsters in our team that will get an opportunity alongside some of the more experienced players, so it’s going to be an exciting game.