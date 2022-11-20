Bad news England ... The Springboks aren’t overly pleased with Italy performance

Durban - Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx says Saturday’s whopping 63-21 defeat of Italy indicates that the Boks are on the right track for next year’s World Cup and warned the opposition that they can still improve. The Boks play England on Saturday in their final match of the year and Marx says their performance in Genoa is a timely boost.

“We are very happy, we have shown what we can do,” he said. “The last two games did not go our way but we stood up today and it was awesome to score a number of good tries.

“But we know there is room for improvement and we will look at a few things on Monday and work even harder for the England game.” It was pleasing for Bok supporters to see the backs and forwards combining sweetly for nine memorable tries and Marx said this was the fruit reaped from their labours during the week. “We are 100% happy to have scored some lovely tries because we worked hard during the week on executing better, and we did.

