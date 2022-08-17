Battle of the Damians - the Springbok centre conundrum

Johannesburg - The impressive performance by Damian Willemse in a losing cause at Ellis Park last week corresponded with the dip in form of another Damian, raising the question as to which one should wear the No 12 jersey against the Wallabies next week. To recap the Boks’ disappointing 35-23 loss to the New Zealanders, the backline required a reshuffle after just eight minutes when right wing Jesse Kriel went off concussed. The gamble of having just two backs on the bench had once more failed, as it has twice before this season when there were early injuries — to Faf de Klerk in Mbombela and Cheslin Kolbe in Cape Town in the third Test against Wales.

Story continues below Advertisement

Obviously, these disruptions are far from ideal but the silver lining is that the coaching staff learns plenty about how the players respond when out of their comfort zone.

In this last game, for instance, Damian de Allende struggled in moving to the outside channel, Lukhanyo Am played on the wing as if unto the manor born while Willemse was very good in the position many feel his best, inside centre. We should also take into account Willemse’s strong game in that first Test against Wales, in Pretoria, where the Boks had a setback of sorts when Elton Jantjies was taken off at half-time because of unfortunate form, and Willemse was exceptional in playing a good portion of the section half at first receiver, alternating with Willie le Roux, while also coolly slotting the match-clinching penalty. All things considered for Willemse, this has been a break-through season for him and at age 24, and with 20 caps already under his belt, he is growing increasingly valuable to the Boks.

Story continues below Advertisement

Willemse himself said before the Pretoria Test that he enjoys the challenge of becoming the next Frans Steyn, the Bomb Squad general who covers virtually every position in the backline. But with so much youth and form on his side, Willemse cannot be wasted on the bench and fullback is where he can be best utilised for the team, with Le Roux continuing in the utility back role, while Steyn should remain as cover in the greater squad. Last week, we saw the mistake of bringing back a veteran sort of match fitness when Duane Vermeulen struggled, and the Boks should avoid re-introducing Steyn off the bench in Australia.

Story continues below Advertisement

In fact, the backline status quo should remain. The 30-year-old De Allende is one of the world’s best No 12s and is not a bad player overnight. And his partnership with Am is a special one, and should be valued and preserved. In the meantime, though, it is reassuring for Bok fans to know that Willemse is in fine form at the back and can move around the backline (if required) without missing a beat.

Story continues below Advertisement