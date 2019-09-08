KUMAGAYA – Trevor Nyakane is expected to be fit and available for selection for the Springboks’ opening Rugby World Cup match against New Zealand on 21 September, Springbok management confirmed on Sunday.
The tighthead prop sprained a knee during the 41-7 victory over Japan in Kumagaya on Friday and was limited to a 14-minute appearance.
Trevor Nyakane returned home for the birth of his child and his expected to be fit for the Boks' first game against Japan.
He will rejoin the squad on Friday.
Nyakane made a scheduled return to South Africa on Saturday to be with his wife for the birth of their child this week. He will arrive back in Japan on Friday.
