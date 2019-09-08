Trevor Nyakane will be read for the start of the World Cup. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

KUMAGAYA – Trevor Nyakane is expected to be fit and available for selection for the Springboks’ opening Rugby World Cup match against New Zealand on 21 September, Springbok management confirmed on Sunday.

The tighthead prop sprained a knee during the 41-7 victory over Japan in Kumagaya on Friday and was limited to a 14-minute appearance.