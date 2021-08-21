Bok ratings: Lood de Jager was impressive in his 50th Test match

CAPE TOWN – Saturday’s Rugby Championship game between the Springboks and Argentina wasn’t much of a spectacle, but in the end, Siya Kolisi’s men got the job done. Having won two games from two, the Springboks now sit at the top of the Rugby Championship table, however, it’s not known when they’ll play again after the New Zealand government closed all of its borders due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

IOL Sport rugby writer Wynona Louw takes a look at how each Springbok performed during the game against Argentina. 15 Willie le Roux 7: Produced some good moments, but didn't have much time on the ball. 14 Cheslin Kolbe 8: Got involved absolutely everywhere. If something was sparked, he was there. Breakdowns, tackles, attack… he was a menace all round. Stepped into the scrumhalf role with ease.

Springbok Cheslin Kolbe takes over as scrumhalf during their Rugby Championship game against Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix 13 Lukhano Am 7: Saved what looked like a certain try by Argentina and did his 'behind-the-scenes' work well. 12 Damian de Allende 7: His power game was again on a level. Showed why he is part of the world's best centre pairing. ⏰ Full time at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, where the Boks have won their second Castle Lager Rugby Championship clash by 29-10 as Argentina score a try in the sixth minute of added time. #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #RSAvARG pic.twitter.com/G2w9JyhDyI — Springboks (@Springboks) August 21, 2021 11 Makazole Mapimpi 6: Didn’t get too much time on the ball, but when he got a chance, he made it count with that try.

10 Handre Pollard 6: Aced his work off the tee, but he delivered a few questionable touches. 9 Cobus Reinach 3: Failed in his positional role. His service at the breakdowns was way too slow and it put the Boks under unnecessary pressure. Kicking game was poor. Got charged down a couple of times. Stayed on the field too long. 8 Jasper Wiese 7: Put in another strong, busy performance after producing a Man-of-the-Match outing in the Boks Championship-opener last week. Struggled at times to get over the advantage line, but did put in some good carries and was decent overall.

7 Franco Mostert 7: When it came to the defensive stats, he was right up there. 6 Siya Kolisi 7: He has been a beast for the Boks, and the second Test against Los Pumas was no different. 5 Lood de Jager 8: He produced an outstanding performance in his milestone 50th Test. Put in a massive defensive shift and was all over the park. Well deserved Man of the Match.

🇿🇦 A massive first half followed by two brilliant tries after the break set up the win, but the Boks lost some steam late in the match

🔗 Match report: https://t.co/ljPhRKqMhk#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #RSAvARG pic.twitter.com/PtuQS722eY — Springboks (@Springboks) August 21, 2021 4 Marvin Orie 5: Satisfactory performance, but could have done more. 3 Thomas du Toit 7: He was huge on defence in his first appearance in the green and gold in a while. 2 Malcolm Marx 7: Big performance. His maul try was one of the standout moments in the game.