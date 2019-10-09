KOBE – Hard to believe you could make history at the Rugby World Cup and not even know it but that is what South Africa scrumhalf Cobus Reinach, did against Canada at the Kobe Misaki Stadium on Tuesday.
Reinach stormed to the quickest try hattrick scored by an individual at a Rugby World Cup when he took just 20 minutes to cross three times in the 66-7 win over Canada.
The bonus-point victory secured a quarter-final spot for the Boks, and also served as a reminder to coach Rassie Erasmus of Reinach's talent.
The 29-year-old scrumhalf, who was left out of the squad for RWC 2015, made up for lost time with a classy display against the Canucks.
His blistering speed led to his first try, which was completed with a brilliant chip and re-gather over Canada winger Jeff Hassler. Reinach then darted over from close range, and grabbed the hat-trick by running a good support line off Damian de Allende.