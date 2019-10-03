FUKUROI CITY - An excited Siya Kolisi says he felt the earth move at South Africa’s Rugby World Cup team hotel near Omaezaki but joked he thought it was one of his team mates snoring. The Springbok captain revealed he was woken by the 4.1 magnitude earthquake in the early hours of Wednesday morning, a seismic event that has been confirmed by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

"I felt it!" a beaming Kolisi told reporters on Thursday. "Cheslin (Kolbe) was sleeping and snoring so I thought it was him.

"It was something different and I have never felt anything like that. I was excited and scared at the same time."

According to the JMA, Japan has around 2,000 earthquakes each year, though the number can fluctuate wildly, with 27 in the last week alone.