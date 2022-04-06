Bok stars Faf de Klerk and Lood de Jager to leave Sale

London - English Premiership club Sale confirmed on Tuesday Rugby World Cup winners Faf de Klerk and Lood de Jager will be leaving at the end of the season. De Klerk's international career had stalled until his stellar form at Sale propelled him back into Springboks selection and he has been first-choice scrum-half ever since.

The 30-year-old has made 95 appearances for the club since joining from the Golden Lions in 2017, scoring 14 tries and 39 conversions in his 241 points for the club. De Jager, 29, has played 25 times for the club, scoring three tries, since he joined from the Pretoria-based Bulls after the 2019 World Cup. ALSO READ: Blitzboks’ JC Pretorius happy with the return of New Zealand and Fiji at Singapore Sevens

Both players played in their country’s third World Cup victory in 2019, with De Klerk starting at scrum-half and De Jager in the second row in the final against England. "Everyone at Sale Sharks would like to thank Faf and Lood for their huge contribution to the club over the past five years and we wish them all the very best for the future," Sale said in a statement. AFP