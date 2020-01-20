CAPE TIMES – Springboks Women prop and 2019 captain Babalwa Latsha yesterday stepped out for the first time to play for an international side in what she called “A dream come true.”
Latsha has joined Spanish club SD Eibar Femenino on a three-month contract, which runs until the end of their season in April. She has an option to renew the contract.
In an interview with the Cape Times, Latsha said the sport chose her.
“I first stumbled upon it in Khayelitsha, where I’m from, when the South African Rugby Legends (Sarla) were hosting their Vuka programme.
“I never really paid much mind to it. It was when I came to the University of the Western Cape to study towards an LLB degree that I came across the sport again.