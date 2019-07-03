Siya Kolisi has been out of action since injuring his knee against the Highlanders at Newlands. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Captain Siya Kolisi may only make his return for the Springboks in their final Rugby Championship match against Argentina in Salta on August 10. Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus on Wednesday said they were taking a cautious approach in easing Kolisi back into the national frame to ensure he is fit and ready to lead the side at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

“We are going a bit more conservative with Siya to make sure he is ready for the World Cup which is the most important tournament of the year,” Erasmus said in Pretoria where the squad is in camp.

“He is getting his scan results on Friday then we will take it from there.”

Kolisi injured his knee in the Stormers’ win over the Highlanders in Cape Town and was ruled out for up to six weeks.

Siya Kolisi may play against the Pumas in the shortened Rugby Championship. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/Backpagepix

The Boks will play only three matches against the Wallabies, New Zealand and Argentina in the shortened format of the annual tournament.

Erasmus said the best-case scenario would see Kolisi return for the clash against the South Americans next month.

“We will see what the return-to-play protocol will be training with us until we get onto the plane to New Zealand, but he will probably stay behind,” Erasmus said.

“He will probably play one or two Currie Cup games and then get back to Test match rugby hopefully in that last Argentina game if these tests are positive.”

