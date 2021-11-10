Boks must stop whatever Finn Russell is throwing at us, says Elton Jantjies

Cape Town – Elton Jantjies has called on his Springbok teammates to “back ourselves” and take full advantage of attacking opportunities in Saturday’s Test against Scotland. Jantjies will make his 26th start for the Springboks in his 43rd Test at Murrayfield (3pm SA time kickoff), but it almost feels like a new beginning for the 31-year-old.

In previous years, he may have been viewed by coaches and fans as a stop-gap measure in some respects, but Jantjies has flourished in cameo roles off the bench this year. The stand-out display came in the second Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks in Australia, where he kicked a few penalties, slotted a drop goal and sparked the Bok attack into life as the South Africans pulled off a thrilling 31-29 victory. Jantjies, though, is not looking back, and wants to prove his worth in the No 10 jersey in Edinburgh.

He’s also got the full backing of coach Jacques Nienaber, who urged Jantjies to “bring out his specific skill-set” on Saturday. “I know it sounds like a cliché, but I’ve always said it – it’s not about me as an individual… it’s just about the team. But ja, the responsibility is on me now to lead the boys in terms of certain aspects of the game, and make sure that we execute the things that we’ve been working on as a group, and making sure we are aligned in that,” the former Lions pivot said from the Scottish capital on Wednesday. “So, that’s my responsibility. It’s just about us focusing on Scotland, and not focus too much on the past, as there are different challenges.

“Damian (de Allende) spoke about it just now after training… The way we play, it works for us as a group. It covers everything, if you look in detail. But I can’t elaborate a lot about it. “For us as a group, every single one, there is a big emphasis for us in looking for opportunities as well, and when the opportunity is there – maybe one out of four – we should take them and to back ourselves to use it, because that’s part of us as a group. “So, hopefully on Saturday, the way we play, if we get a few opportunities, we must be aware of it and take those opportunities.”

Jantjies is set for an intriguing encounter against Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell, who is renowned for his ability to take on defences with ball-in-hand, but who also said this week that “I might just kick a lot to try to throw them off a little bit”. Asked if he expects Russell to kick or run, Jantjies said: “It’s a difficult question you are asking me… We will see on Saturday what they are going to bring out. We will see in the first 10 or 15 minutes, the way they will want to play against us, and hopefully we can find solutions. “We’ve all seen what he was capable of in that last Test against the British and Irish Lions. I really thought he made a big difference, and he challenged our group in a different way.