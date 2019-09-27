The Boks have much to improve on after their 23-13 opening defeat to New Zealand, and their defence is certainly one of those work-ons, according to Nienaber: “Our system will develop, and obviously New Zealand opened up something in the way they attack and their style of play that we have to address and work on so it was nice to get that insight and start focusing on that,” said Nienaber.
“Because we have been together through the Rugby Championship it has been great to work with the guys. I thought we had an unbelievable vibe at the training on Wednesday in terms of the intensity and the things that we wanted to fix, so we had nice focus and that’s the nice thing. These guys haven’t played for two or three weeks so they had an abundance of energy.
“We’ve got a plan in terms of developing the squad. That will always take precedence over everything else.
“We try and develop our game across the board with attack, defence, kicking, mental approach and our work ethic during the week and we try and improve on that.