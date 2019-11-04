South African captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis Cup after South Africa defeated England to win the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday. Photo: Christophe Ena/AP

TOKYO – The 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok squad are expected back on home-soil on various flights from Tuesday. However, before they will be allowed to take some well-needed time off with their families, SA Rugby will take the triumphant players on a whirlwind tour of the country to show off the William Webb Ellis Trophy to the proud nation.

The Boks will kick off their RWC Champions Tour in Gauteng on Thursday with the parade making stops in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto.

The RWC squad will also parade the Webb Ellis Cup in several other locations before concluding the tour in Cape Town on Monday, 11 November. Full details will be confirmed closer to the time.

The planned RWC Champions Tour stops are as follow:

Thursday, 7 November: Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto

Friday, 8 November: Durban