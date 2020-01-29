Boks set to keep the good times rolling... under Nienaber and Rassie









Jacques Nienaber (left) was late last week named as the new Bok coach, replacing Rassie Erasmus. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – Let’s get one thing straight - Rassie Erasmus will very much be the man in charge of the Springbok team over the next four years, and rightly so. Jacques Nienaber, who was late last week named as the new Bok coach, will certainly take on a few new roles and perhaps do a bit more than he’s done in the national team set-up in the past, but he’ll be guided by Erasmus - his friend and mentor. And you know what? It doesn’t really matter who’s in charge and what title is behind the name, be it director or coach. The good news is that, for once, South African rugby hasn’t made sweeping changes after a World Cup and the team will go into this season in a healthy and stable position. How quickly things have changed from two years ago when all sorts of questions were being asked about the Boks. Since the start of 2018 when they returned to the Springbok fold, Erasmus and Nienaber built a base from which to work, they identified a game-plan and players, and turned the team around. Crucially, there was buy-in from the players, there were open, honest discussions, and trusted relationships were formed.

Erasmus backed his players and he wasn’t afraid to take the odd gamble. Everyone who has been involved with the Boks since Erasmus took over has known where they’ve stood, and ask any player what they value the most in a coach and they’ll tell you it is honesty.

But the good news in 2020 is not only that the Boks are back in the big time, having won the Rugby World Cup, and that the leadership of the coaching team is really unchanged, it’s also that there is plenty to cheer about the makeup of the squad going forward.

Erasmus is dead right in suggesting he and Nienaber have the “best of both worlds” in being able to pick players from six franchises (who play in Super Rugby and in the Pro 14), with exciting young players coming to the fore every season, as well as from all the clubs in Europe, which are packed with South African players. What a luxury for the Boks!

There really isn’t any down-side or negativity around the Boks at the moment, and that’s not something one has been able to say in recent years. I’m also sure that because of the World Cup win there will be a good few new sponsors lining up to get involved, and that, too, is always a positive.

Rugby-lifer Deon Davids is a great addition to the national set-up and so, too, Felix Jones, who’ll be based in Dublin and look after the needs of all the Europe-based South African players; again, what excellent out-of-the-box thinking by Erasmus. Daan Human, who’ll be the scrum consultant, is highly regarded and the man widely credited with ensuring Trevor Nyakane and Lizo Gqoboka started every game for the Bulls in last year’s Super Rugby competition and performed better than any other time in their careers.

Mzwandile Stick's Sevens experience has brought a new dimension to the Boks backline play. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

And then there’s Mzwandile Stick, whose Sevens background has added a new dimension to the backs’ play and haven’t the games of Kolbe, Mapimp, Nkosi, Am, De Allende, and De Klerk gone to another level?

The Boks are in a good space going into what is normally a tricky and demanding year after a World Cup, but with Nienaber and Erasmus still in charge we should be very encouraged about what the next few years may bring. Hopefully, there will be a lot of success and plenty of good times because, heck, it’s been long enough without a sustained period of prosperity for the Boks.

Let’s enjoy it and make the most of it.







The Star

Like us on Facebook