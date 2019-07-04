Frans Steyn (C) is sorting out various personal things before he joins the Springboks. Photo: Kim Ludbrook/EPA

JOHANNESBURG – Frans Steyn is in the process of sorting out a few logistical issues and will only be ready and focused to start training with the Springboks on Saturday. The 32-year-old Montpellier utility back is among the 10 overseas-based players included in coach Rassie Erasmus’ Bok squad for the upcoming Rugby Championship.

He has not trained with the squad this week and Erasmus explained why.

“It’s visas, admin, family things, and things with his club,” said the Bok coach.

“It’s a just a matter of sorting out a few logistics. From Saturday, he will be with us full-time.

“Sometimes with overseas players, some of the things are outside their control, which is why from 2020 onwards, we have sent the Regulation 9 letter – regarding the right to call up overseas players for Test duty – to all the clubs to warn that we were going to call up the players.

"That is why last year I flew over to all the clubs and met the owners.

“Prior to that, we did not tell them and players had signed contracts, there were promises made by agents for certain players. In some cases, the players were caught up in the middle.

"So I am comfortable with all the players who are here. I know where I stand with them and where their heart lies and what their ambitions are.”

The Boks, who will use the Rugby Championship as preparation for the World Cup, open up their campaign against the Wallabies in Johannesburg on Saturday, July 20.

After which, the Boks tackle New Zealand in Wellington and finish off against Argentina on Saturday, August 10, in Salta.

African News Agency (ANA)