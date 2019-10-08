Siya Kolisi was his team to focus on their last game and how they can fix mistakes and improve on that game. Photo: Steve Haag Sports / Hollywoodbets

JOHANNESBURG – Everyone expects the Springboks to cruise to a comfortable win over Canada today and qualify for the World Cup quarter-finals - but Bok captain Siya Kolisi has sent out a timely warning for his team. “We really don’t know what to expect from some of the Canada individuals. It’s easier to play against someone who you regularly play against,” Kolisi emphasised yesterday. “But our focus point is rather on our last game how we can fix the mistakes and improve on our previous outing.”

Kolisi said he hadn’t had time to reflect on the enormity of his position, leading the team at the Rugby World Cup.

“It’s a huge privilege to captain this team here. But it’s all been work, work, work and I haven’t really had a moment to sit and think about it. I’m proud and honoured though, but I think I’ll sit down after the tournament and think about it. Right now there’s a job to do and that’s all I’m focused on.”

