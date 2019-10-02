The trio of front rowers Tendai Mtawarira, Bongi Mbonambi and lock Lood de Jager have been selected for the Boks’ World Cup clash - the only changes to the starting side that did duty in their opener with New Zealand. Last week, the front row of Mtawarira, Mbonambi and Vincent Koch were massive in their 57-3 beating of Namibia, while De Jager shined as he produced a man-of-the-match performance.
It was a solid performance from the forwards overall as they dominated their neighbours at scrum time, aced the lineout and also produced an impressive mauling performance - something that would have pleased Erasmus after they didn’t do too well in that area in Yokohama.
Yes, that was only Namibia, who had also rested some of their players for their game against the Boks, but it’s the same kind of quality Erasmus will be hoping to see from his men up front on Friday. Mbonambi’s promotion to the starting line-up in particular is a well-deserved one.
The Stormers hooker has been hot on No 2 incumbent Malcolm Marx’s heels for some time now, and it would not at all be an exaggeration to say that he has surpassed Marx when it comes to his basic duties.